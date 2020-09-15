Gold rates up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs400/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs114,400/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs343 to Rs98,080. In the international market, gold rates increased $8 to $1,948/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs9,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.