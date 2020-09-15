Rupee closes weaker

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly lower against the dollar on Monday, amid increased demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 166.17 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 165.97. The rupee; however, gained 10 paisas to close at 166.30/dollar. It finished at 166.40 on Friday.

“Demand for the hard currency is usually higher on Monday, as the currency market is opened after a weekend where the imports payments are lined up,” a foreign exchange dealer said. “The rupee is likely to stay around the current ranges. It [rupee] is unlikely to see a major fluctuation in its value against the dollar in the days ahead,” the dealer said.

Dealers said the positive economic data help drive traders’ sentiment in the market. The positive sentiment surrounding the country’s economic outlook will help the rupee remain stable in the near-term, dealers said.