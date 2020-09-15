Unsafe buildings

Karachi has reported so many tragic events in the current month. A few days ago, a building collapsed in Korangi. On Saturday (Sep 12), four people died in a house fire in Hijrat Colony.

It seems that builders in Karachi don’t follow local building codes while constructing multi-storey buildings. The substandard steel used in construction is a major threat to both residents and the environment.

The authorities have also turned a blind eye to the basic problems of Karachi’s

residents.One of the reasons for the large-scale destruction in the city due to the heavy rains was choked drains.

Illegal construction along or on the drains blocked the flow of rainwater. The most dangerous aspect of all these problems is resident’s indifference. They have learnt to live in the city with all its faults and don’t raise voice to demand reforms that can uplift their lives.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad