It seems that we are indifferent to the rise in rape and sexual assault cases across the country. While women feel unsafe in their cities, culprits roam free. A few days back, a taxi driver of a private company harassed a woman. Also, a five-year-old girl was raped and then killed. Last week, a woman was raped in front of her children. The horrifying motorway incident deserves serious attention of the government. Where are the authorities? Why has everyone turned a blind eye to these cases? Where is the judicial system? Have we failed as a nation?

No one is ready to listen to the pleas of the countless women who are subjected to harassment every day.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad