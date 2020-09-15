tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It seems that we are indifferent to the rise in rape and sexual assault cases across the country. While women feel unsafe in their cities, culprits roam free. A few days back, a taxi driver of a private company harassed a woman. Also, a five-year-old girl was raped and then killed. Last week, a woman was raped in front of her children. The horrifying motorway incident deserves serious attention of the government. Where are the authorities? Why has everyone turned a blind eye to these cases? Where is the judicial system? Have we failed as a nation?
No one is ready to listen to the pleas of the countless women who are subjected to harassment every day.
Ifrah Shahbaz
Islamabad