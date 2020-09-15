Odoi extends Fulham contract

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Fulham defender Denis Odoi has agreed a contract extension, the club have announced.The 32-year-old Belgian has committed himself to the Cottagers until the summer of 2022, with the option for a further 12 months.Odoi told FFCtv: “I’m happy, as it’s given me this season and next season guaranteed at the club. I’m enjoying my life here, so I’m really happy that I can stay here an extra two years.”Odoi has made 134 appearances for Fulham since joining from Lokeren in 2016.