Olympia horse show cancelled

LONDON: This year’s Olympia horse show, which was scheduled to take place in December, has been cancelled due to issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said they had reluctantly come to the conclusion that it was not possible to stage the event “given the commercial implications of the government’s social distancing guidelines and the numerous additional Covid-19 safety requirements.”

As a result of the cancellation, events including the FEI Jumping World Cup and the FEI Dressage World Cup will not take place.Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “However, we are looking forward to being back in 2021, with a bumper Show to celebrate our 50th anniversary.”