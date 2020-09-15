Kashmir debate in Commons on 24th

LONDON: A debate on the current situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in the House of Commons has been rescheduled for September 24.

According to President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, Fahim Kayani,Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir Ms Debbie Abrahams MP had tabled the Early Day Motion (EDM) on January 21, 2020 and the debate was secured on March 26. However, the debate on Kashmir was postponed due to Covid-19 and it has now been rescheduled for September 24. Ms Abrahams has tabled four EDMs on Kashmir since 2019. This will be the fourth debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons in the last 20 years.

Kayani has urged TeK members and human rights activists across the UK to invite their MPs to attend the debate and “become the voice of voiceless people of IIOJ&K”.