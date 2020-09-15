Moazzam Ahmad assumes charge as Pakistan High Commissioner

LONDON: Moazzam Ahmad Khan arrived in London on Monday and assumed the charge of the office of High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

According to a press release issued by the high commission here, Khan’s diplomatic career spans over three decades. Prior to his current assignment, he was serving as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During his career in the Foreign Service of Pakistan, Khan held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad including Washington, Nairobi, The Hague and New Delhi. Besides, he served as Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands and the UAE. At theMinistry of Foreign Affairs, Khan served as Director General (Europe), Director General (Foreign Minister’s Office) and Spokesperson. He holds Master’s degree in Economics as well as Master’s degree in International Relations and International Economics from Johns Hopkins University, USA.