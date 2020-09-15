NAB court issues warrants for Shahbaz’s wife, daughter

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter, respectively, of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president also appeared.As the proceedings began, the court questioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor whether the bureau had filed a reply to an application of Shahbaz’s daughter Javeria Ali for permanent exemption from personal appearance. To which, the prosecutor requested the court to grant some time for the purpose.

The court granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Javeria Ali while allowing an application filed on her behalf for the purpose.The court also granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Hamza Shahbaz and extended his judicial remand after the jail authorities stated that Hamza could not be produced as he was suffering from Covid-19.

Shahbaz submitted that he served the masses during his tenure as Punjab chief minister and claimed that his decisions caused loss to businesses of his sons and brother. He claimed that it was a politically motivated case. However, the court noted that his statement was not required at this stage.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till September 29 and issued bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran for not appearing before the court despite being summoned. The court also initiated proceedings to declare co-accused Ahmad Ali and Tahir Naqvi as absconders.According to the NAB reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.