PM assures safe environment as schools reopen today

By Newsdesk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured a safe learning environment for children as the country resumes academic activities from Tuesday (today) after some six months owing to improvement in coronavirus situation.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn,” the Prime Minister tweeted as schools will reopen from today following the government’s decision.

The academic institutions were closed down in March after the country witnessed

rising number of corona-virus cases.

However, the decision for reopening was made after the situation improved in the wake of the government’s smart lockdown strategy.

The Prime Minister said measures had been adopted to ensure a safe environment to the children at schools. “We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on Covid-19,” he said.

The federal government had announced last week that the country’s educational institutions will reopen in phases from September 15 following a downward trend in coronavirus infections.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a news conference that all universities, Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognised institutes and colleges will be reopened from September 15. “[The government] has allowed for classes of grades IX, X and XI to be conducted [from September 15] as well.”

Mahmood had said students of grades VI, VII and VIII will be able to attend classes from September 23. He had added if “situation remains better” primary educational institutions will be allowed to reopen on September 30. “In the next phase, decisions relating to [holding] examinations will be taken.”

The minister, however, had warned the managements of educational institutes that they would have to face consequences in case of failure to comply with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).