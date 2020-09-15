Company says 3m commuters travelled on BRT buses so far

PESHAWAR: Despite fire eruption incidents, more than three million commuters have used the Bus Rapid Transit system since its inauguration on August 13.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated BRT on 13th August. During the last one month, more than three million commuters have travelled on the BRT buses and more than 450,000 Zu Cards have been distributed among the citizens. A statement issued by TransPeshawar said that the third generation BRT service runs 16 hours daily. During rush hours, special busses ply on the corridor to cater to the needs of passengers. The second unfortunate incidents that happened with BRT buses are being investigated to identify the root cause of the fire eruption.

The spokesperson for the TransPeshawar stated that despite the company’s efforts cooperation of the public is expected to be more prompt. Commuters must avoid seating on the seats designated for women, special persons, and aged people. They must properly scan their ZU cards at entry and exit points of BRT stations. The statement said that the safety of passengers was their top priority.