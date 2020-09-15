Breach in water channel destroys crops

OKARA: Hundreds of acres of crops were destroyed when a second breach occurred in the Rajbah near 2/1L village on Monday. A breach had occurred in the minor (Rajbah) at the same place a few days ago. The villagers filled the breach and informed the Canal Department regarding the matter but to no use. Now the breach had occurred again at the same point and destroyed the crops of the village. The villagers demanded the higher authorities take notice of the issue.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Three dacoity incidenst were reported here on Monday. Five dacoits entered the house of Shama at Inayatkay village and took away gold jewelry, cash and mobile phones. Four bandits forced their entry into the house of Tariq at Faisal Colony and looted 12-tola gold jewelry and other valuable. Dildar Wattoo was deprived of cash and other articles.

FOUR HELD WITH LIQUOR: Police on Monday arrested four bootleggers. The police arrested Mubashar Ahmad with 32 litres liquor, Mukarram Masih with 20 litres liquor, Malanga with 2kg charas and Sajid Mehmood with 550 grams charas.