Poor man seeks help for ailing daughter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A poor man has appealed to the government, philanthropists and well-off people to help him with the medical treatment of his ailing daughter. Saifur Rahman, a resident of Zamirabad, who runs a small shop to earn a livelihood for the family, told The News that his 10-year-old daughter Mushra Rahman was suffering from a heart disease since her birth. He said that he had spent whatever he had on the treatment of his daughter at the hospitals in Multan, Peshawar and Karachi. The poor father added that now the doctors at the Karachi hospital had advised her heart surgery for which Rs0.5 million was needed. He said that he cannot arrange such a huge amount for the medical treatment of his daughter as he hardly earns Rs500 daily from his small shop. The father of Mushra Rahman appealed to the government, philanthropists and well-to-do to help him in the medical treatment of his daughter. He can be reached at cellphone 0345 2646982.