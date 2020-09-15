DSP removed, SP issued warning

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was removed and directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday. An official said that the DSP of Rahman Baba Police Station, Granullah, was directed to report to the CPO. The SP Saddar Abdul Salam Khalid was also issued a warning. Sources said the Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi was angry as to how a computer operator of the CPO managed to get a case property car from the Badaber Police Station. The CPO official was arrested in Malakand the other day while smuggling hashish in the case property car. The IGP has already warned the cops against the misuse of case property cars and the use of non-Custom paid vehicles by a number of senior and junior officers.