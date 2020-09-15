Man stripping in police custody: Judicial Commission submits report

PESHAWAR: A judicial commission constituted to probe the incident of torture and stripping of Radi Ullah alias Amir of Tehkal by the police submitted the report to the government on completion of the inquiry proceedings.

Amir was arrested in June after his video on social media went viral in which he was seen abusing the officials of the police force. Later, another video went viral in which Amir was seen being tortured, stripped and humiliated in the police custody. This triggered anger among the general public who demanded immediate arrest of all those involved as well as putting an end to such practices in police stations and police posts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protests continued for a couple of days despite the senior superintendent of police (Operations) was removed and three police officials were arrested after lodging a case against them. Police officials had to remove the relevant DSP as well as arrested the station house officers of Tehkal and Yakatoot when the anger against police continued.

The government later ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. A commission headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak was constituted to probe the incident.The videos of Amir were so upsetting that many political figures had to express anger publicly, criticising the government and the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police for abuse of powers at police stations, posts and other places.

CM Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi after the public uproar had announced those involved in the incident would be given an exemplary punishment.The angry public asked the KP IGP as well as police chiefs of other provinces to check all the lock-ups and private places, especially in areas of the cops infamous for misuse of power due to backing by other senior officers, and stop such abuse of power, torture and humiliation of public if found in any district or town.