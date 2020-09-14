QWP opposes amends to KP Universities Act

PESHAWAR: QWP KP chapter Vice-Chairperson, Dr Faiza Rashid, has said the amendments to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 would push the universities towards destruction. In a statement on Sunday, she opposed the amendments to the act, saying it would end universities autonomy and these institutions would not be able to take decisions, which would paralyze administrative and educational affairs. Dr Faiza Rashid said the PTI govt had made the educational institutions as laboratories for experiments which had pushed these institutions towards destruction.