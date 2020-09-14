Govt urged to extend relief to labourers

NOWSHERA: Provincial president of the Muttahida Labour Federation, Muhammad Iqbal, on Sunday, said that labourers were leading a miserable life due to non-increase in wages by the government and the skyrocketing price-hike in the country.

“Putting the burden of dwindling economy on labourers is the economic murder of the labour class and the government must give relief to them as soon as possible,” the labour leader told a meeting held at Hakimabad Labour Colony here. Leaders of labour federations, including central president of the Muttahida Labour Federation Liaqat Bacha attended the meeting. Liaqat Bacha, Wali Muhammad, Ajmali Khan, Muhammad Nabi, Aqal Badshah, Muslim Khan, Adam Khan, Imdad Hussain and others spoke on the occasion.

Muhammad Iqbal said that the government should announce a special package for the labour class to lessen the burden of inflation and price-hike on the labourers. He termed it cruelty to the labourers when it did not raise a single penny in the wages of the labour class.

Muhammad Iqbal said that if the economy was in a shambles, then the government should lay hands on the looters, not on the labourers as they had rendered numerous services for the development of the country. The participants condemned the hand-over of workers welfare funds to the provinces and urged the government to provide protection to the workers and labourers.