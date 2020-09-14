Stakeholders trained in COVID-19 preventive measures

ABBOTTABAD: Department of Tourism, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs on Sunday trained 60 stakeholders of the hospitality sector in Covid-19 preventive measures.

The session comprised of two days. It provided training to over 60 participants of two separate groups. Secretary Tourism Department, Abid Majeed and Galiyat Development Authority Director-General, Raza Ali Habib attended the event as well. Addressing the participants, Abid Majeed informed the hotel owners and the staff about the steps the KP government was taking for the revival of the hotel industry. During the question-answer session, he responded to various issues faced by the stakeholders in Ayubia and Nathiagali.

He assured them of the quick settlement of the outstanding issues of the sector. Earlier, the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) Support to Local Governance Program (LoGo-2), on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Germany, handed over 10,000 corona safety kits to the secretary Tourism Department.

On the occasion corona safety kits were also distributed on road in Nathiagali among tourists to raise awareness about safe, responsible and healthy tourism in the region. The GIZ LoGo-II Program is supporting this capacity building exercise for the hospitality sector in KP after corona lockdown is over. Two more training sessions would be organized in Abbottabad to support the KP Tourism Department in the revival of the hotel industry.