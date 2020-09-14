Transgenders for protection amid growing threats

PESHAWAR: Though the police are investigating the murder of a trans activist, who was killed in the provincial capital a few days back, some members of the community have complained that they are receiving life threats.

In a video message, a trans activist Gul Chahat said she was facing life threats and needed protection. She said she had approached the police for help. A number of transgendered persons have complained that they have faced threats on many occasions. “I have been facing threats since long. The intimidation has made me psychologically disturbed. I am facing serious threats to my life. Please help me if you can instead of praising me when I am dead. Our friend Gul Panra was killed and Chahat injured in an attack the other day,” Gul Chahat said in a video message to her friends and fans while bursting into tears. She was referring to the death of a trans activist and dancer Gul Panra who was killed while Chahat (another one, not Gul Chahat) was wounded when armed men attacked them near Palosai after a function last week.

According to reports, a group of transgendered persons performed at a wedding in Palosai and as they were returning to the city, unidentified people opened fire on them. Gul Panra (whose real name was Shakil) died on the spot while Chahat (Tariq) sustained injuries and was taken to the Khyber Teaching Hospital. A special team was constituted to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits. The police are yet to find the motives and arrest the culprits behind the attack. A number of human rights activists and the leaders of the transgender community have been campaigning since long to ensure security and protection for hundreds of colleagues.

Before Gul Panra, a number of attacks took place in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elsewhere in the country in the last few years. A few of the transgendered persons were killed in the attacks while others were tortured, beaten and abused.

Some of the attackers were those who were once known to the victims but they later developed differences with them. Apart from protection, a large number of people have been demanding equal rights for the transgendered men and women so that they could live respectably instead of dancing and other festive occasions.