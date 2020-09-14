Robber killed in police ‘encounter’

SARGODHA: A robber was killed in an alleged police ‘encounter’ in Kerana Police limits on Sunday.

According to the police, three dacoits were looting citizens at Chak 29/SB Jhal.

On information, a police patrol team led by SHO Sahab Khan reached the crime scene.

Seeing police, the robbers opened fire at police, which was retaliated.

As a result, one of the robbers received fire and died on spot while two others fled from the scene.

The police shifted the body to the DHQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy. Later, the deceased robber was identified as Ghulam Abbas.

Commissioner for monitoring water situation in rivers: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts to keep a close eye on the situation of water in the rivers.

She said that beside flood-hit areas, rehabilitation of affected people and drainage of water from the affected areas be ensured and anti-dengue and malaria sprays be conducted to prevent the spread of diseases.

She was chairing a meeting of the Flood Control and Relief Committee in her conference room.

The meeting was also attended by deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar.

The commissioner directed that a survey of the centres and offices of the Department of Health, Education and other institutions in the flood-affected areas across the division should also be completed, adding that estimation of funds required for rehabilitation of roads be informed.

The meeting also discussed the details of 73 villages affected by the floods in the drains of Sargodha district while the water situation in Nali Nari, Nowshera, Sughral and Hadali of Khushab district was also informed.

Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 140,000 cusecs in River Jhelum and 266,000 cusecs water in River Chenab passed which affected some villages but overall situation was under control.

He said that now water flow situation in both rivers was normal. Khushab Deputy Commissioner Musarat Jabeen said that Khushab-Muzaffargarh Road would be reopened soon.