Two arrested

BATKHELA: The Levies Police Station Alladhand Dheri foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics. Speaking to media, Post Commander, Nek Rehman, said the officials signalled a car with a police number plate to stop. He said that on thorough search six-kilogram hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of the car. Two accused Bilal Ahmed and Shakeel were arrested.