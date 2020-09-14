Sindh CM to decide fate of all vulnerable buildings for good

KARACHI: Taking notice of the building collapse incident in Lyari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure proper treatment of the injured and support for the family who lost their loved ones.

CM Shah directed the commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and report to him. “I want to decide the fate of all vulnerable buildings once and for all,” he said, adding that those responsible for allowing substandard construction and illegal buildings must be brought to book.

A statement issued from the CM House quoted Shah as saying that it was quite painful to hear about the incidents of building collapse and losses of lives because of them.

Expressing deep shock over the losses of precious lives in the Lyari incident, he ordered the commissioner to ensure that the people trapped under the debris of the collapsed building are rescued, and stressed that the entire operation be expedited.

He also ordered that the debris of the building be removed after the rescue efforts. The commissioner and officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority were on the site of the building collapse while the rescue team was using heavy machinery.

The chief executive also expressed grief over the sudden passing away of religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi, saying that the scholar worked for sectarian harmony and always talked about humanity and their rights.

CM Shah prayed for the soul of the departed, saying that may Allah grant him rest in eternal peace and courage to the aggrieved family to bear this irreparable loss.