‘Dist admin taking steps to control dengue larvae’

FAISALABAD:T he district administration is taking all possible administrative and preventive measures to control the breeding of dengue larvae.

It was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while visiting various areas, including CPO Office, to review the implementation on anti-dengue measures here. CPO Sohail Chaudhry and other officers were also present.

The DC and the CPO inspected the working of anti-dengue teams of the Health Department and their surveillance procedures and directed the anti-dengue teams to check air coolers, refrigerator trays, water tanks, pots, water storage containers and other things. The officers also checked water present in air coolers in the CPO Office.

The DC asked the citizens to take precautionary measures in a conscious manner. He said that water should not accumulate as the current weather was conducive to the breeding of dengue larvae so it could be controlled with utmost care and attention.

He said that the role of every individual was important for the eradication of dengue larvae so citizens should ensure cleanliness in their homes to eradicate dengue hotspots.

He said that cooperation should be extended to the anti-dengue teams of the Health Department which were active for outdoor and indoor surveillance.

He warned the concerned officers and anti-dengue staff of the Health Department to stop the spread of dengue larvae.

The CPO said that the office and its adjoining places should be checked on the daily basis and the sources of dengue should be 100 per cent cleared.