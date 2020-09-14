Cop among 2 arrested for car-lifting

NOWSHERA: The police arrested two members of a car-lifters gang and recovered five stolen vehicles from their possession in Nowshera district on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, Assistant Superintendent of Police Cantt, Bilal Ahmad, said one of the car-lifters was a police head-constable Ahmad Yar.

He was also suspended and subsequently arrested and a departmental probe launched against him.

The ASP said the five stolen vehicles were recovered from the house of Head Constable, Ahmad Yar, who was an in-charge of police control room and used to monitor police activities from there.

During the initial investigation, the ASP said the accused confessed to have committed the crimes and lifted over 10 vehicles from various cities of Punjab and Islamabad.

He said the accused were wanted to Punjab and Islamabad police in a number of crimes in car-lifting.

The auto-thieves, the official added, used to dismantle the vehicles and then sold its parts to the auto dealers.