Motorway gang-rape incident: NA to take up calling attention notice today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly in its sitting today (Monday) will take up the issue of tragic incident of gang rape on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway through their call attention notice.

The call attention notice of the PML-N with regard to the gang rape incident is on the agenda of the day which was to be moved in the House by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Shaista Pervez and Romina Khursheed Alam.

While the government has decided to refer the two FATF-related bills-- Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020, and Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 — which were passed by the National Assembly and rejected by the Senate last month, will now be referred to the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament for the passage.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan will move the motion under sub-rule 7 of rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 to refer the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020, and Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by the National Assembly and rejected by the Senate, to the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament.

The other agenda of the National Assembly includes the presentation of resolution by Law Minister Farogh Naseem to extend the period of the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 (VI of 2020) for a further period of 120 days from 17-09-2020. Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah will introduce a bill to amend further the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925 (The Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020) while Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak will move the bill to provide for constitution and regulation of the Joint Maritime Information Organisation (The Joint Maritime Information Organisation Bill, 2019) for passage.

Besides these, the concerned chairmen of 16 standing committees of the National Assembly will present the periodical reports of their standing committees.