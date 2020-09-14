Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: A man was shot dead by unknown attackers at Hailaan in the jurisdiction of Phalia police on Sunday. Reportedly, Qalb-e-Abbas was going to a mosque for Fajr prayer. In the meantime, some accused came and shot him dead. DPO Asad Ali Raza and other officers rushed to the spot and collected samples from the scene and started investigation.