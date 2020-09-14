close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2020

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2020

MALAKWAL: A man was shot dead by unknown attackers at Hailaan in the jurisdiction of Phalia police on Sunday. Reportedly, Qalb-e-Abbas was going to a mosque for Fajr prayer. In the meantime, some accused came and shot him dead. DPO Asad Ali Raza and other officers rushed to the spot and collected samples from the scene and started investigation.

