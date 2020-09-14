SI suspended for grabbing citizen’s plot

MUZAFFARGARH: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal suspended a sub-inspector (SI) involved in grabbing a citizen’s plot here on Sunday. According to police spokesman, a citizen namely Abdul Ghafoor informed DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal in an open court that Sub- Inspector of City police station Javed had grabbed his plot adjacent with sub-inspector’s plot. The DPO launched an inquiry into the incident in which sub-inspector Javed found guilty. The DPO suspended the officer and returned the plot to the complainant. A case has also been registered with the City police station against the police officer as per directives of the district police officer. Addressing the open court, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that it was top priority of the department to protect lives and properties of the masses, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.