Woman burnt to death by husband for not allowing second marriage

HAFIZABAD: A woman was burnt to death by her husband over second marriage issue at Kudlathi village on Sunday.

According to the FIR, accused Zafar had married with Neelum some time ago. Now the accused wanted to contract second marriage but Neelum refused and it infuriated the accused.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly burnt her to

death. After committing the crime, the accused fled. The police have shifted the dead body to a hospital for autopsy.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident near Kot Sarwar on Sunday.

Reportedly, Muhammad Ali of Chakwal and others were on their way when their ca collided with another vehicle on the Motorway.

As a result, Ali died on the spot while two others injured.

SIX BOOKED: Sukheke police on Sunday booked six people on the charge of gang-rape.

Reportedly, the daughter of Khalid lodged a written application with the police in which she alleged that she was standing near Kot Sarwar Interchange when some people riding on a car forcibly took her to a Haveli where six persons allegedly raped her.

TWO BOOTLEGGERS HELD: The Patrolling Police have arrested two notorious bootleggers and recovered 120 bottles of foreign wine from their possession.

According to the Patrolling Police, an ASI of the police intercepted a suspicious car near Jurian and during search recovered 120 foreign wine bottles hidden under the seats of the car.

The police arrested Samuel of Khanpura and Saifullah of Bhoon Kalan village. The police have registered a case against them and started investigation.