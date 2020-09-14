73pc of $6.63b ADB loan remains undisbursed

ISLAMABAD: Out of total $6.63 billion portfolio for 36 ongoing countrywide projects, the Asian Development Bank’s 73 percent loan amount remained uncommitted and undisbursed, exposing implementation performance at all federal, provincial and departmental levels.

The ADB has also warned through its projections that if the projects execution was not streamlined at all levels, then the actual disbursement might witness one of the lowest ebb in Financial Year 2021 to the tune of just $260 million.

The highlighted issues for effective implantation of ADB-funded projects are related to lingering issues of land acquisition and resettlement, absence of full-time dedicated staff of project directors and key staff, delayed approval of PC-1, slow procurement process and slow decision making and lack of clarity between government rules and ADB’s guidelines.

However, now the federal government has taken notice of the worsening disbursement position and envisaged timelines to improve disbursement amounts in months to come. According to the wrap-up minutes of recently held ADB’s portfolio review, out of total existing portfolio of $6.63 billion for 36 projects, 47 percent remained uncommitted and 26 percent amount remained undisbursed in the current calendar year.

At the federal level, 41 percent remained uncommitted, while only 12 percent could not be disbursed. So, in totality at the federal level, 53 percent loan remained uncommitted and undisbursed.

Out of KP’s total portfolio of $309 million, 34 percent remained uncommitted, while 25 percent could not be disbursed. The total uncommitted and un-disbursed loan amount in case of KP went up close to 60 percent during the current calendar year.

In case of Sindh, 77 percent loan amount remained uncommitted and 9 percent loan amount could not be disbursed so in totality 88 percent amount remained unutilized.

Punjab’s performance also remained pathetic, as out of total portfolio of $609 million, 63 percent remained uncommitted, while around 12 percent could not be utilized.

The federal government had originally planned for awarding contracts to the tune $560 million, which were revised up to $768 million but it could only award contracts of only $186 million.

The government envisaged to award contracts of $46 million but in actual the amount stands at $10 million only.

Punjab is the worst performer as it plans to award contract to the tune of $306 million that was revised downward to $261 million. But the actual amount of awarding contract in case of ADB loans stands at just $5 million in Punjab.

Sindh performance is also pathetic, as it envisages awarding contract to the tune of $148 million that was revised downward to $29 million. However, the document shows that nil amount of award contracted so far in the current year.

In totality, the whole country envisaged an award contract of $1.088 billion but in actual it stood at $202 million only.

The ADB had originally planned to disburse $828 million in the current year but it revised its projection by around 50 percent, as it had estimated to disburse $424 million.

The ADB has agreed that the disbursement amount could go up by $153 million so in totality it could be increased to $593 million if the identified problems at federal, provincial and executing agencies could be resolved in timely manner.