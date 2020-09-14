Renowned scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi passes away

KARACHI: Famous religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi on Sunday passed away at the age of 72 due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here.

Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was held after Namaz-e-Maghrib on Sunday at Shuhada-e-Karbala Imambargah Ancholi Society here.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shala Raza and others expressed deep sorrow over death of Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.