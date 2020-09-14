2 held in Dubai for posting indecent video

DUBAI: The Dubai Police have arrested two men for recording and posting an indecent dance video that went viral on social media.

The police arrested a young man on a charge of committing public indecent act after he had appeared in a viral video dancing indecently in cafe.

The force has also arrested the individual who recorded and posted the video on social media platforms on the charge of “Posting Online Content that Violates Public Morality”.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, the force took action against the young when the indecent video of him started circulating across social media platforms.

As per the UAE’s cybercrime law, anyone who posts indecent online content can be fined between Dh500,000 and Dh1 million.

“The Criminal Data Analysis Centre of Dubai Police identified the identity of the young man and also the man who recorded the video and posted it online,” the official explained. He also noted that the UAE penal code states that whoever openly commits an indecent and disgraceful act shall be punished by detention for a period of at least six months. The cafe where the incident happened was also fined and shut down for failing to adhere to precautionary measures, the official said.