Paedophilia cases on the rise in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: Many cases of Paedophilia attempts were reported in the province of Punjab on Sunday.

In Faisalabad reports were lodged on molestation with three minors, while attempts were made of sexual excesses on a 4-year-old and a 15-year-old girls. In Gujranwala, a stepfather molested his daughter. The accused was arrested later. In Hafizabad a woman was gang-raped, after the accused enticed her to give lift on their car. Police have registered an FIR and search for the accused is on.

In Burewala, a child was sodomised, and in Zafarwal such attempt was also made and the accused was arrested.

According to another report in Tandlianwala, an accused fled after a 4-year-old girl made noise when he was tried to abuse her. A man escaped in the same town when a 15-year-old girl resisted his attempt to seduce her. In an other crime, three children from seven to 10 years were molested.