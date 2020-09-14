close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
September 14, 2020

Mastermind, three terrorists gunned down in Waziristan: ISPR

September 14, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The army has killed four terrorists, including terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan, the military's media wing said Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Ghariom, Shaktu, near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan. It said that Sanray had masterminded “numerous terrorist activities”.

“More recently he was involved in [the] planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area [that had] led to [the] martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including, Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed),” the ISPR added.

