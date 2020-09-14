Not traditional but strong decisions to deliver, says Fazl

Asim Yasin By

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Sunday said the opposition had no option but to break from the traditional and routine decisions and take a strong decision in the All Parties Conference.

“ Traditional and routine decision could not fulfill the purpose of the All Parties Conference,” he said while talking to reporters after meeting former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Fazl said he had met Ch Shujaat at the wedding ceremony of Senator Talha Mehmood’s daughter and had told him that he would visit his residence to inquire after him, as during the time of COVID-19 he could not meet him. He said no politics was discussed in the meeting. He said if women were not safe in the country then what could be expected from the government. “As long as this selected government is power, neither the economy will improve nor the future of our youths will be safe,” he said, adding that government representatives were coming out with such statements as to add insult to injury. He said inflation and unemployment were increasing and the economic situation was before everyone but the rulers were busy talking about the State of Madina. He questioned government’s silence over the wave of sectarianism in the country.

Fazl said if all the institutions worked within their ambit, then the country would see an improvement. To a question about the scheduled APC of the opposition, he said the opposition would gather in September at the APC where strict decisions should be taken. To another question, he said there was a need for reforms in the PTI instead of police.

Meanwhile, Ch Shujaat Hussain said every subject except politics came under discussion during his meeting with Fazl. In a statement, he said he told Fazl that Coronavirus was a warning from Almighty Allah that had changed the world standards and all worldly super powers were helpless before it despite scientific and technological advancement. Shujaat further said his father Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi had very close relations with Fazl’s father Mufti Mehmud. He said his meeting with Fazl was held in a pleasant atmosphere and they had a detailed discussion on the pandemic.