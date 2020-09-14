Zalmay arriving to seek support

ISLAMABAD: Hours before the historic talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban were to officially begin today (Monday), a serious deadlock has emerged between the negotiating sides as both are not showing flexibility in their respective stances.

According to international media reports, the peace plan has been cancelled over deadlock on mode of punishments for different crimes, which has raised questions about the sustainability of the talks.

The Taliban said on Sunday they had cancelled planned peace talks, designed to call an end to nearly two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands, with the Afghanistan government officials in Qatar, over an agenda disagreement after the requisite middle ground could not be found.

After reported failure of talks, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is arriving Pakistan today to hold a discussion over the strategy for resumption of talks.

Local media reported while quoting sources that Zalmay Khalilzad would hold meetings with the top political and military leadership in the country during his visit.

“He will discuss the next phase of the Afghan peace process,” they said, adding that the ambassador would receive guidance from Pakistan regarding the reconciliation process.

Abdullah Abdullah had earlier called for an immediate ceasefire while highlighting the ongoing toll of the war, saying 12,000 civilians have been killed and another 15,000 wounded since the US and the Taliban signed a deal in February.

“We have to stop violence and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian ceasefire.”

“In a day or two, these problems will not be solved, but the first step that people want is a reduction in violence. A long war does not simply end in a few days,” Abdullah remarked in an interview.

The government and Taliban negotiators are aware of the desire of the Afghan people for a reduction in violence in the country, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation had stated.

After the deadlock, Abdullah returned to Afghanistan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned to US.

The US and the Taliban agreed on a peace deal on February 29, with this agreement intended to pave the way for the immediate commencement of intra-Afghan talks.

However, this dialogue was delayed multiple times as both the government in Kabul and the insurgent group disagreed over the prisoner exchange process and other issues.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue its full support and solidarity with Afghan people as they march forward in their consequential journey for peace and development.

In a Facebook post, he said successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan and regional peace.