‘Govt failed to provide security to masses’

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST) Shahid Rasheed Butt on Sunday said the government has lost its writ across Pakistan while institutions have been paralysed due to increasing political interference.

Corruption, incompetence and inefficiency rule in police and other important departments stoking crimes, violence and abuse, he said. The government has failed to provide security to masses, especially vulnerable children and women while the police seem to be more interested in defending criminals than masses, he added. Demanding steps against the increased incidence of sexual violence in Pakistan Shahid Rasheed Butt said that rape and gang rape cases have reached to new heights due to policy of promotion of obscenity, nudity and vulgarity.

The government is less interested in censoring the internet for censoring pornography and more interested in silencing nonconforming voices, he said.

He added that PTI, PPP and PML-N played a central role in blocking an amendment in Zainab Alert Bill seeking death sentence to rapists that indicates their interest in the welfare of masses. He noted that only Islamic punishments could stop sexual violence in Pakistan so that women can feel safe in their own country but the government, as well as the main opposition parties, would never allow it to happen. The continued violation of the Constitution, law, human rights, political victimisation and a free hand to the mafia in the name of Riasat-e-Madinah is very dangerous for the future country, he warned. He said that government is frequently transferring people working on important assignments creating uncertainty and it has allowed the mafia to skin masses for profit.