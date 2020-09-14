Logical conclusion of white collar crimes top priority: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that logical conclusion of white collar crimes and mega corruption cases is the top most priority of the Bureau.

“The NAB had received 53,643 complaints in 2019 of which 42,760 had been concluded, while it had received 48,591 complaints in 2018 out of which 41,414 were completed,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The NAB chairman said the increase in the receipt of complaints to NAB about corruption-related matters shows increase in people’s confidence over the Bureau. He directed the regional bureaus of NAB to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations in light of concrete evidence so that the corruption cases could be taken to logical conclusion as per law and corrupt elements brought to justice.

The NAB chairman said that in 2019, 1,308 complaint verifications were conducted, while 1,686 inquiries and 609 investigations were completed. He said the NAB recovered Rs363 billion from the corrupt elements. “The overall conviction ratio is about 68.8 percent which is an achievement as compared to other matching institutions,” he said.

Justice Javed Iqbal said the NAB has so far deposited Rs466.069 billion in the national exchequer. The NAB chairman said the new system of combined investigation team (CIT) has also been put in place to take benefit from collective wisdom of experienced officers including director, additional director, investigation officers, legal consultant and land revenue experts for effective investigations. He said the NAB Rawalpindi has established forensic laboratory having facilities of question documents and finger prints’ analysis.

In 2019, he said the lab conducted analysis of 15,747 question documents, 300 finger prints, 74 devices including laptops, mobile phones and hard disks.

“In total, the analyses of 50 cases were conducted by the forensic lab,” he said.

The NAB chief said the Bureau is also the chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum. The NAB is a role model for Saarc countries. “The NAB has inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects which would help creating corruption-free atmosphere in the country,” he said.