4 arrested for showing off arms, ammunition in TikTok videos

ISLAMABAD: Police on September 12 arrested four men for showing off weapons and ammunition in videos they posted on popular video-sharing platform TikTok.
The police arrested the accused during several raids in the Tibba Sultanpur area, near the Multan-Vehari road and recovered weapons from their possession, local news outlets reported.
The suspects regularly posted videos featuring weaponry and ammunition, police told local media. A case has been registered against all four arrested men. According to Pakistan’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offence and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison. Earlier in June, Islamabad police had arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on TikTok.