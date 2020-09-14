APC: Opposition steering committee meeting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of steering (Rahbar) committee of the opposition will take place in Islamabad this week, where the agenda for the slated All Parties Conference (APC) would be finalised. It could take place on Wednesday. The conference will be held in Islamabad on 20th September under the auspices of the PPP and it would take up all issues which are being brought forth by the committee members.

Well-placed sources told The News here other day that as far launching of movement against the government is concerned, all political parties are in agreement to start it on an agreed schedule without further delay. At the same time sources said that differences still persist in the ranks of the major opposition parties regarding the strategy in dealing with the government inside the Parliament. The JUI-F and nationalist/regional parties are insisted in going for the option of collective resignation from both of the houses of Parliament as well as provincial assemblies, but the PML-N and the PPP have reservations regarding the proposal. Senator Sherry Rehman, who is also Parliamentary Group Leader of the PPP in Senate and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar have been entrusted responsibility for making arrangement of the APC by their party. The Senators are busy with the legislation work here in Islamabad, but they are also giving due attention to the preparation for the APC. It is expected that the APC would be for one-day and it will have single marathon session where all issues would be discussed thoroughly.

The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who will be hosting the event at a five-star hotel is coming to federal capital today (Monday) to attend the National Assembly session. He will also fine tune the arrangements and have discussion with his party leaders about the future course of action. The participation of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif is still an open question.

Former federal minister and General Secretary of the PML-N Professor Ahsan Iqbal and former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have been asked by the fellow members of the steering committee to look into the possibility of her availability for the APC and it is likely that they would also report to the committee in the sitting. The sources said that the leaders of various parties are in constant contact with each other to deliberate different aspects and subjects about the APC and related issues.

The government is also watching the development with fair amount of anxiety and concern, although it is insisting that the conference couldn’t inflict any harm to the government but the high-ups of the government are gathering inklings about the activities of the opposition and APC through traditional and informal means, the sources pointed out.