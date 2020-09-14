Probe ordered after CPO official held for drug smuggling

PESHAWAR: A junior official working at the Central Police Office (CPO) has been arrested for smuggling drugs in a case property car in Malakand, it was learnt on Sunday.

The official of the CPO was arrested in Malakand for allegedly smuggling six kilograms hashish in a case property car given by the Badaber Police. A number of such cars have been given across the province to police officials and other people. The spokesperson for the KP police was tight-lipped when the journalists asked him to confirm or deny the incident involving a CPO official in drug trafficking.

An official of the Peshawar Police, however, confirmed that a the case was being lodged in the Badaber Police Station against computer operator at the CPO, Bilal Ahmed, under Section 408 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The official said the capital city police officer had tasked senior superintendent of police operations to investigate the matter.