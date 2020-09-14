close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
September 14, 2020

Two arrested

September 14, 2020

BATKHELA: The Levies Police Station Alladhand Dheri foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics. Speaking to media, Post Commander, Nek Rehman, said the officials signalled a car with a police number plate to stop. He said that on thorough search six-kilogram hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of the car. Two accused Bilal Ahmed and Shakeel were arrested.

