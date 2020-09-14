Tourism promotion strategy finalised for Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has finalised a tourism promotion strategy for the Kaghan valley and it also plans to launch the first-ever FM radio on a self-help basis.

“The federal and provincial governments, in collaboration with World Bank, are focusing on the tourism promotion strategy in Kaghan valley, this is why drastic measures are being taken to promote the picturesque valley’s tourism potential,” Aimal Zaman, the newly appointed chairman of the KDA, told media persons in Naran, the commercial centre of Kaghan Valley. Flanked by the KDA Director Mohammad Asif and Deputy Director Mazhar Hussain Shah, he said that FM radio would be used as a tourism promotional tool where the local culture, tradition and music and news about the weather and road situations would constantly be aired for the tourists. “This FM radio would generate revenue through airing advertisements and paid materials,” said Zaman.

He added that over 50,000 trout fish would shortly be released in Kunhar River and Saiful Muluk lake to introduce the trophy hunting of the endangered species. “We have already imposed a ban on fishing in the Kaghan Valley for two years as we are going to introduce trophy hunting of trout fish. A tourist would pay for hunting at in Saiful Muluk lake and Kunhar River. After catching the fish, he will release it again into the water,” he said.

Zaman said that potatoes and peas produced in Kaghan Valley were famous around the world and the KDA plans to organise food festivals to attract investment. “We have already banned boating in the Saiful Muluk lake and jeep terminal and straw hotels are also being relocated at least 500-meter away from its water to preserve its natural essence,” he said.

Upper Kohistan people assured of projects

Upper Kohistan district administration, in accordance with its agreement signed with the owners of lands being acquired for the 4300 megawatts Dasu Dam in 2011, would shortly launch work on the schools, health and other development projects worth billions of rupees.

“We have constituted an implementation committee, which would ensure the construction of development projects for the communities whose land is acquired for the Dasu Dam,” Arif Khan Yousufzai, the deputy commissioner, told an 80-member committee of landowners in Harban area on Sunday. The members of the committee constituted by Dasu Dam and Diamer-Basha Dam affectees, also welcomed the launching of the development projects. The deputy commissioner said that under the agreement, a modern school building would be constructed on a 25 kanals of land, the Harban-Basha road would be widened, and a water supply scheme for the affected families would also be launched.

“We are also upgrading and constructing a rural health centre in Shitial and an embankment of Harban Basha,” he added. He said that local youngsters would be provided with employment opportunities in the Wapda. “Also, vehicles of locals would be acquired on rent for the dams’ project,” said the official, adding that once Dasu Dam started electricity production, it might bring about a revolutionary change in the lives of locals.

Fraudsters deprive students of online classes

A fraudulent group using the cell phone data of a woman assistant professor deprived her students of the online classes.

“I received a call from an unknown number where first a man and then a woman greeted me for winning a cash reward of Rs0.5 million. They sought my bank account details. When I didn’t, they blocked my number depriving my students of online lectures/ classes,” Farah Tahir, the assistant professor of the postgraduate college for girls, told reporters on Sunday. She said she had lodged a complaint with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Abbottabad seeking the probe into the entire scam. But she was astonished to note how a fraudulent group used the cellular phone company data and then blocked her number.