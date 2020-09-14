Virus: Poll suggests stark divide between rich, poor countries

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has hit poorer countries harder than the rest of the world, sowing inequality globally, a survey for the BBC suggests.

The survey of nearly 30,000 people shows how different countries have been affected by the pandemic, six months after it was confirmed on 11 March.

The financial toll was a major issue, after lockdowns damaged economies worldwide.

Poorer countries and younger people say they are facing the greatest hardship.

A drop in income was reported by 69% of respondents in poorer countries, in comparison to 45% in richer ones, the poll found.

Outcomes also differed along race and gender lines, with women worse off than men, and black people reporting higher levels of Covid-19 infection than white people in the US.

The research was conducted for the BBC World Service in 27 countries by GlobeScan in June 2020, the height of the pandemic in many places.