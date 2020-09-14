close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
September 14, 2020

Fahmida condoles death of Waqar’s father

Sports

September 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the father of the national cricket team bowling coach Waqar Younis.

In his condolence message, Dr Fahmida said, “May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”

