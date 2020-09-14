Fahmida condoles death of Waqar’s father

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the father of the national cricket team bowling coach Waqar Younis.
In his condolence message, Dr Fahmida said, “May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”