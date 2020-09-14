Misbah to continue as chief selector: PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put rumours to rest regarding any changes in the selection committee, saying that Misbahul Haq would continue to head the committee along with his coaching duties.

There have been a lot of speculations in media/social media that former speedster Shoaib Akhtar may take over as a new chairman of the selection committee in place of Misbah.

‘The News’ forwarded the question for PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani as whether the board had any plans of making changes in the selection committee and whether former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar could well be a candidate for the chief selector’s post. The speculation emerged following a private meeting of the former pacer with Ehsan Mani and PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan in Islamabad this week.

A PCB official later told this correspondent that there were no plans of any change in the selection committee nor anything like that has been considered.

“These are just rumours and nothing else. We have no plans of making any changes in the selection committee at this point of time. How could we do that? We have yet make evaluation key posts. We have already made it clear that all the key posts would go under thorough evaluation at the completion of a set period. That revive has yet to be conducted, so there is no reason to make any changes in the committee,” the PCB official said.

He termed the recent meeting of Shoaib with the PCB top brass as totally private. “Shoaib had requested for meeting and he was obliged during Mani and Wasim’s stay in Islamabad. There was no other reason for that meeting except that the former Test cricketer wanted to meet the PCB top brass.”

The PCB official said that there was no other change on the cards except on one position that has fallen vacant due to Iqbal Qasim’s resignation.

“Iqbal Qasim has recently resigned from the post of cricket committee head and as such the PCB is currently looking for a suitable candidate on the post. At the moment we even did not finalise the name as a new head of the cricket committee,” he said.

Iqbal resigned from the post terming it as the one that had no powers and is just ceremonial.

It is believed that the former Test cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Shoaib Akhtar, and Col (r) Naushad Ali’s names are being considered for the post.

“There are a few other names which are being considered. At the moment nothing has been finalised,” the PCB official said.