close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 14, 2020

Gender ‘reveal’ on Burj Khalifa

World

AFP
September 14, 2020

Dubai: Social media stars in Dubai are facing an online backlash after staging what they billed as the "biggest baby gender reveal ever" on the world’s tallest building in Dubai.

While some were quick to congratulate Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh on their second child as the needle-like Burj Khalifa lit up in blue for a boy, others criticised the extravagant light show.

Gender reveal parties are held during pregnancy to unveil the sex of the expected child, sometimes announced by pink or blue smoke fireworks. The Dubai show coincided with a deadly blaze in California ignited by a firework at a gender reveal party.

"What a waste!" said one Twitter user, after reports that the couple -- whose families originally come from war-ravaged Syria -- had spent tens of thousands of dollars on the stunt, allegations they denied.

Latest News

More From World