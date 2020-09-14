Migrant crisis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LESBOS: Greece said on Sunday it hoped thousands of asylum seekers left homeless by fires at Europe’s largest migrant camp could be rehoused within a week to end a crisis that has seen protesters clash with police. Asylum-seekers -- including the elderly and very young children -- have been sleeping rough on Lesbos island since Wednesday, when some 11,000 fled the overcrowded Moria camp after it was gutted in apparent arson attacks.