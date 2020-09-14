tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PANAMA CITY: Cocooned from the outside world, some 200 critically endangered golden frogs are living a sheltered existence in Panama, protected from a devastating fungus that threatens to wipe out a third of the country’s amphibian species -- a situation scientists describe as "critical." The frogs, which are yellow or gold with black spots, enjoy a controlled environment inside fish tanks installed at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI), a 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter) facility in Gamboa, north of Panama City.