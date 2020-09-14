Arab-Israeli deals: Palestinians call for protests

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Palestinian leaders on Sunday called for demonstrations against the "shameful" deals the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are set to sign with Israel.

Officials from both Gulf states are due to attend a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday to formalise ties with Israel, prompting Palestinian factions to unite in appeals for protest. "We invite our population, in particular those in (Palestinian) refugee camps, to denounce these shameful agreements," a statement read, signed by groups including the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Gaza’s rulers Hamas.

The statement also called for rallies outside embassies of the US, Israel, Bahrain and the UAE. The Palestinians last month accused Abu Dhabi of a "stab in the back", as the Gulf country became only the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to announce it would have formal relations with Israel.