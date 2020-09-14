Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak Monsoon currents are affecting coastal areas of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Mithi 42, Diplo 21, Larkana 08, Islamkot 07, Nagarparkar 06, Chachro, Chhor, Padidan 03 and Mirpurkhas 02. Sunday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 39.3°C and minimum was 26.6°C.